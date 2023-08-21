ST. CHARLES PARISH, La. (WGNO) — St. Charles Parish now has a team dedicated to cleaning up littered areas.

President Matthew Jewell and the Department of Public Works announced the launch of the Litter Abatement Team on Monday, Aug. 21.

According to parish officials, employees will work address areas in the parish where litter causes issues for drainage, grass maintenance or is a nuisance.

The team will first sweep the parish and address areas where litter is a known issue. Then, the team will work a scheduled route that will allow them to address hotspots.

“Investing in a litter abatement program is not just about cleaning our streets; it’s a demonstration of our commitment to maintaining a sense of community pride, ensuring our drainage systems remain free of trash, and preserving our natural beauty. I am excited about this project and thank the council for their support in approving the funds necessary to implement this initiative,” said Jewell.

