LULING, La. (WGNO) — The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development rescheduled a lane swap due to construction work on Interstate 310 to Sunday, March 6.

According to the latest update, construction crews will begin shifting the I-310 lane closure from the southbound right lane to the southbound left lane.

Work to shift traffic will take place between 7 a.m. to p.m. The LA 48 on-ramp will also experience intermittent lane closures on Sunday.

The lane closure is needed for the I-310 Hale Boggs Bridge concrete work between Exit 6 (LA 48) in Destrehan/ St. Rose and Exit 7 (LA 48) in Luling.

The southbound left lane work is expected to be complete by Sunday, March 27 – weather permitting.

After lane closure reconfiguration work is completed, exits and on-ramps will remain open through the duration of the left lane work.

During construction, I-310 Southbound will allow vehicles 12-foot-wide or smaller to pass through the construction zone.