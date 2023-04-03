ST. ROSE, La. (WGNO) — First responders are at the site of a storage facility in the St. Rose area.

St. Charles Parish officials say the Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness, is monitoring the event at the IMTT facility located on River Road. Authorities claim the incident currently is not a threat to the public or nearby residents.

No further information is available at this time.

