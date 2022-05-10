AMA, La. (WGNO) — On Tuesday, May 10, The St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office began investigating a traffic incident just after 7:30 p.m. in Ama Louisiana.

According to police, a deputy attempted to stop a gray pickup truck for a traffic violation on River Road near Ama Airport Lane.

Reports show that the driver refused to stop and the vehicle fled the area.

Approximately 20 minutes later, a caller notified 911 that a vehicle that matched the description had lost a tire and was still traveling in the area of Interstate 310 northbound near Exit 6 going towards Destrehan.

Another caller reported seeing a black male subject dressed in a white tank top and dark shorts

running towards the cemetery possibly with a small firearm.

There was no report of gunfire or injuries related to the incident.

St. Charles Parish deputies reported that they quickly responded to the area and located the gray pickup truck in the parking lot of the St. Charles Borromeo Church.

Personnel and parishioners were escorted to their vehicles as a precautionary measure according to reports.

Police say there is no evidence directly related to St. Charles Borromeo.

According to the report, there is no threat to the public.