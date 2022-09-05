LULING, La. (WGNO)— One person was wounded after detectives say multiple shots rang out at a St. Charles Parish on Sunday (Sept. 4).

Around 7:30 p.m., deputies responded to the 900 block of Gassen Street in Luling for reports of gunfire. When they arrived, they found a 21-year-old man who had been shot in the arm.

Witnesses told the St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office they saw a dark-colored SUV with tinted windows run a stop sign before slowing down at the intersection and firing in between 20 and 30 shots. The suspect used what was believed to be an AR-style firearm.

It is unclear if the victim was the target of the shooting. Details on the suspect’s identity and a motive were unavailable.

Two vehicles were also struck by gunfire during the incident. The shooting remains under investigation by the SCPSO.

Deputies are asking anyone who lives in the area with doorbell or surveillance cameras to review their footage and contact Det. Charles Floyd with additional information. Floyd can be reached by emailing cfloyd@stcharlessheriff.org, or by calling (985) 783-6807 or (985)783-1135.

