HAHNVILLE, La. (WGNO)— Detectives remained at an active scene in Hahnville after a shooting left three people injured and one person dead on Tuesday evening.

According to the St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to the 300 block of Sycamore Street shortly before 6:00. Early reports say at least one person was shot, however, about 30 minutes later, deputies released an update confirming that number jumped to four people shot, including one who was declared dead.

BREAKING: We are on the way to the scene of a quadruple shooting in Hahnville where one person has died according to the St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office. @WGNOtv — Amy Russo (@amymarierusso) July 28, 2022

It is unclear if any suspects have been identified or if anyone has been detained in relation to the shooting.

At last word, the scene was not yet secure. People are urged to avoid the area while detectives work to gather information.

This is a developing story with updates to come as more information becomes available. Check back to WGNO.com for the latest.