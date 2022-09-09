BAYOU GAUCHE, La. (WGNO) — The St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for help in identifying a mail theft suspect. According to deputies, on Thursday, they responded to reports of stolen mail from a Bayou Gauche neighborhood just after 2:00 p.m.

In response to the call, deputies arrived at a home located in the 200 block of Beau Place Boulevard. Through the investigation, they learned that someone had stolen mail from a mailbox earlier in the morning. Deputies say the individual rode a bicycle on several streets in Bayou Gauche and opened numerous other mailboxes.

Deputies looked over video surveillance footage provided by residents in the area and observed the individual committing the crime. Anyone with information on the incident is urged to contact detectives with the St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office who are trying to identify the person.

Here is what the St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office said in a press release about the theft:

“We are urging anyone with any information including citizens in the area with home surveillance or Ring camera systems to review their video footage (even if you were not a victim of theft) and to contact Detective Jenni Barrette with the St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office at (985) 783-6807,

(985) 783-1135, or jbarrette@stcharlessheriff.org“