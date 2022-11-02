LULING, La. (WGNO) — Authorities in St. Charles Parish believe there could be a connection between two people who were shot in Luling late Tuesday (Nov. 1) night.

Just before 11 p.m., the St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to the 1000 block of Paul Fredrick Street in reference to reports of gunfire.

When detectives arrived, they found a teenage boy with gunshot wounds. The victim’s age was not disclosed. According to a press release from the sheriff’s office, the deputies on the scene immediately began assisting the boy and took him to a hospital.

Soon after that, deputies received reports of another male victim arriving at the hospital with gunshot wounds at approximately 11:15 p.m. Investigators believe that the two shootings were related.

According to the St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office, both of the victims were last listed in stable condition.

Detectives say they have recovered a stolen vehicle from a nearby parish with damage from gunfire and say it could have been involved in the incident.

The St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office is urging anyone with any information including citizens in the area with home surveillance or Ring camera systems to review their video footage and to contact Detective Joshua DeRoche with the St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office at jderoche@stcharlessheriff.org, 911, or (985) 783-1135.

You could receive up to a $2,500 reward for information leading to an arrest.

