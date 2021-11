HAHNVILLE, La. (WGNO) — St. Charles Parish fire crews are battling a house fire in Hahnville on Wednesday afternoon.

The two-story home is located on South Fashion Boulevard, between Union Drive and General Taylor.

Details are limited at this time. The origin and cause of the fire are currently unknown.

WGNO News is on-site and will have more information as it becomes available.

Photo: Cole Walker | WGNO

