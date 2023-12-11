ST. CHARLES PARISH, La. (WGNO) — As a part of the Mississippi River levee lift project, the New Orleans District of the United States Army Corps of Engineers awarded contracts to two cities in St. Charles Parish.

On Sept. 19, USACE awarded $1.47 million to raise a portion of a levee in Ama, and on Sept. 28, $6.9 million was awarded for a portion in St. Rose.

The work is a part of the overall Mississippi River Levees construction projects, according to USACE. The levee enlargement is said to provide flood risk reduction to the parish.

In Ama, a portion on the right descending bank of the river is expected to be raised an average of one foot. In St. Rose, the left descending bank of the river is scheduled to be raised 1.5 feet.

USACE officials say the work will consist of slit fencing, clearing and grubbing, excavation, embankment placement, final grading, asphalt and placement of crushed stone. The all-weather access road will remain closed until the work is completed.

Following the lifting, the crown surface on the all-weather access road is set to be replaced in both cities.

Officials say the project is a part of a larger Mississippi River and Tributaries project, which will reduce the risk of flooding and periodic overflows of the Mississippi River to the expanse of the developed alluvial valley.

The levee system starts at the head of the valley at Cape Girardeau, Mo., and continues to Venice, La., about 10 miles above Head of Passes near the Gulf of Mexico.

The funds for the project were provided under Bipartisan Budget Act 2018 and Emergency Supplemental Funds.

The project in Ama is expected to be completed by Spring 2024, while the work in St. Rose is expected to be finished by Spring 2025.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Latest Posts