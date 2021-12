BOUTTE, La. (WGNO) — The St. Charles Parish Sheriff reported that two bodies found in ditches in the parish are not related cases.

Deputies said that the body of 31-year-old Ellington Lockett was found in a ditch on Spruce Street on Dec. 17. An autopsy revealed that he died as a result of a fatal stabbing.

Three days later deputies found the body of 52-year-old Leroy Houston Jr. in a ditch in the 13000 block of Highway 90.

Detectives said foul play is not suspected in his death.