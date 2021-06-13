Body found floating in Mississippi River in St. Rose

ST. ROSE, La. (WGNO) — The St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office reported the finding of a deceased male floating in the Mississippi River in St. Rose, La., on Saturday.

The SCPSO responded to the call just before 6 p.m., and recovered the body wearing a blue shirt over a t-shirt and black pants. The report claims the body appeared to be in the river for a couple of days.

The incident in under investigation.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the SCPSO at (985) 783-6807.

