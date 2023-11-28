ST. CHARLES PARISH, La. (WGNO) — Officials with the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development have announced the full reopening of Hale Boggs Memorial Bridge in St. Charles Parish.

As of Tuesday, Nov. 28, all lanes of the bridge are once again open to traffic.

The lanes were shut down while crews worked to complete concrete patchwork repairs in the northbound lanes and replace the bridge’s metal decking between Interstate 10 and US 90.

The $8.3 million project was originally planned to have a completion date in February 2024, but in October, St. Charles Parish President Matthew Jewell announced a plan for expedited progress.

In a letter from Jewell, he announced that workers would start working 12-hour shifts for seven days a week in order to finish the project in December.

Officials say, as for now, temporary lane closures will happen during non-rush hour traffic to complete final bridge coupling work.

