Accident forces lane closure on Hale Boggs Bridge, DOTD reports

BRIDGE CITY, La. (WGNO) — The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) announced a lane closure on the Hale Boggs Bridge on Wednesday afternoon.

The DOTD reported the right lane will be closed until further notice due to a traffic accident on the northbound lanes of the bridge on Interstate 310 between Luling and Destrehan in St. Charles Parish.

In a media release received by WGNO, the DOTD stressed the importance of patience and reminded motorists to proceed with caution when driving through the construction site and to be on the lookout for work crews and their equipment.

For more information, call 511 or visit www.511la.org for additional information. Out-of-state travelers may call 1-888-ROAD-511 (1-888-762-3511).