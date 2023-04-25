ST. CHARLES PARISH (WGNO) — An outage in St.Charles Parish hindering the resident’s ability to contact emergency services has been corrected.

According to officials, at about 6:15 p.m. AT&T alerted the St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office that customers with phone numbers starting with 985-758 were unable to dial 911 from their phones..

The Sheriff’s Office says AT&T quickly began working to correct the inconvenience. As of 8:30 p.m. AT&T alerted officials that the problem had been corrected.

Anyone with an emergency still unable to call 911 is encouraged to call their non-emergency number 985-783-6807.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.