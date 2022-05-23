ST.ROSE, La. (WGNO)— On May 20, the St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a dead body in St. Rose.

According to police, around 11:30 p.m., deputies with the St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of a dead body located in a parking lot in the 100 block of St. Rose Avenue.

Reports show that 50-year-old Marlon Vinette was identified as the deceased person.

Deputies are asking for assistance in locating 45-year-old Todd Adams, as a person of interest.

Adams is described as a white male from St. Rose.

This incident is still under investigation.

Anyone with any information including citizens in the area with a home surveillance or Ring camera systems is asked to review their video footage and to contact Detective Amanda Buchanan with the St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office at (985) 783-6807, (985) 783-1135.