HAHNVILLE, La. (WGNO) — The Louisiana State Police reported a fatal crash that involved two vehicles on LA 3127 near LA 3160 in Hahnville on Friday evening.

The crash ultimately claimed the life of 43-year-old Danielle Summers of Killona.

According to an LSP report, Troop B responded to the call shortly before 6 p.m.

Summers was a front-seat passenger in a 2007 Chrysler Town & Country headed west on LA 3127 when a 2002 GMC Yukon driven by 49-year-old Billy Ray Hunt traveling southbound on LA 3160 struck the Chrysler after crossing the west lanes to conduct a left (east) turn.

The impact caused the Chrysler to overturn multiple times.

Summers was unrestrained and ejected.

She suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Chrysler suffered serious injuries and was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Hunt was not injured in the crash.