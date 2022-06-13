HAHNVILLE, La. (WGNO) — On Saturday, June 11, the St.Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office began investigating a family dispute in a Hahnville residence.

According to a Facebook post, just before 9:00 p.m. on June 11, deputies with the St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to the report of a father and son arguing at a residence in the 200 block of Shaw Street in Hahnville.

Reports show that when deputies were on their way to the residence, the caller advised one of the subjects had been shot in the back.

When deputies arrived at the location they found 44-year-old Brandon Johnson with a gunshot wound to the lower back.

Through the investigation, detectives have learned that Brandon Johnson and his stepson, Corey Labranch, Jr were involved in a verbal argument that turned physical.

Johnson told police that he heard a gunshot and then saw a firearm fall to the floor. Mr. Johnson left the residence to seek medical help when he realized he had been shot.

As of Sunday, Mr. Johnson is in stable condition according to reports.

On June 12, detectives arrested Corey Lee Labranch, Jr, a 21-year-old Hahnville resident for aggravated second-degree battery in relation to this incident.

Labranch was also charged with an outstanding warrant. He was booked into the Nelson Coleman Correctional Center.

This is an ongoing investigation.

If anyone has any information, they are urged to contact Detective Charles Floyd with the St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office at cfloyd@stcharlessheriff.org, (985) 783-6807, or (985) 783-1135