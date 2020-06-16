St. Charles Parish will host 30th Annual Independence Day Celebration

HAHNVILLE, LA – On Tuesday, President Matthew Jewell announced that St. Charles Parish will celebrate its 30th annual Independence Day event with a performance by Groovy 7, followed by a spectacular fireworks show.

The event will take place from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at the West Bank Bridge Park on Friday, July 3.

American Idol Top 20 Contestant and Destrehan native, Faith Becnel, will perform the National Anthem.

“On the eve our nation’s birthday, we are excited to continue a 30-year tradition in St. Charles Parish that I know many residents, including myself, have come to enjoy,” said President Matthew Jewell. “We hope everyone will join us, spread out on the baseball fields with their families, and enjoy the fireworks, which are sure to wow everyone.”

The Independence Day program will begin at 6:15 p.m. with the raising of the flag, the national anthem, and brief remarks from President Jewell. The Groovy 7 performance will follow at approximately 6:25 p.m., and a 20-minute fireworks display will take place at 9 p.m.

This year, an exclusive VIP tent and reserved parking will be available for all Veterans to be able to enjoy the event. Reserved parking will be first come first serve.

In light of COVID-19, the parish is taking additional precautions during the event by increasing the sanitation stations and opening the baseball fields to allow for families to spread out to enjoy the show. Additionally, all vendors will wear gloves and masks.

Local non-profit organizations will sell food and drink items at the celebration.

I-310 southbound and northbound off-ramps to River Road (LA 18) will be closed 15 minutes prior to the fireworks and throughout the show, and River Road (LA 18) will be closed from Ashton Road to the School Board Office.

Pets, glass bottles and poppers are NOT allowed within the West Bank Bridge Park. No alcohol will be sold; however, residents may bring their own alcohol, ice chests and folding chairs to the event and are encouraged to practice social distancing. In addition, the State Fire Marshal ordered that no one is allowed to enter or leave the park for up to 30 minutes before and after the fireworks show.

The West Bank Bridge Park, including the parking lot near the levee, will be closed the afternoon of July 2 in anticipation of this event, and the public will NOT be allowed to use the bike path, drive or walk past barricades present near the levee during fireworks setup.