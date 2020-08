WASHINGTON – On Tuesday, U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy, M.D. (R-LA) announced that the US Department of Agriculture (USDA) approved his request to include crawfish in the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program (CFAP).

CFAP began to provide direct relief to producers who faced price declines and additional marketing costs due to COVID-19, though, crawfish had previously been ineligible for the program. Cassidy and other members of the Louisiana delegation wrote to USDA Sec. Sonny Perdue in July requesting that crawfish be added to CFAP.