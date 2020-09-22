St. Bernard Sheriff’s Office warns residents of phone scam

Close up of woman’s hands with smartphone and unknown incoming phone call on it, fraud or scam schemes

CHALMETTE, LA – St. Bernard Sheriff James Pohlmann is warning residents of a phone scam that is making its rounds.

Victims have reported receiving phone calls stating they must pay money or a warrant will be issued for their arrest due to their failure to appear in court.

The caller, who claims to be a deputy with the St. Bernard Sheriff’s Office, instructs the victim to send money to void the warrant and avoid arrest for being in contempt of court.

The Sheriff also warns the number seen on caller ID may not be accurate and could be spoofed by the caller.

Sheriff Pohlmann wants residents to know the majority of the time a valid arrest warrant is served in person by law enforcement officials; however, in some circumstances a law enforcement official may call you if you have a warrant, but under no circumstances will that officer ever ask anyone to give them money by any means or form of payment.

If you have received a call from someone claiming to be a deputy with the St. Bernard Sheriff’s Office asking you for money to avoid arrest, call the Sheriff’s Office at (504) 271-2501.