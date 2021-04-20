St. Bernard Sheriff’s Office all set for Prescription Drug Take-Back Day

CHALMETTE, La. — Is your medicine cabinet cluttered with any unwanted or expired prescriptions or over-the-counter medications? If so, St. Bernard Parish Sheriff James Pohlmann is encouraging residents to properly dispose of them on Saturday, April 24 as the SBSO participates in the annual National Prescription Drug Take-Back.

Narcotics officers with the St. Bernard Sheriff’s Office will accept unwanted medications from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Special Investigations Division substation, 7001 W. Judge Perez Drive in Arabi, near the corner of Aycock Street.

“Residents should take this opportunity to clean out their medicine cabinets and get rid of unused drugs so they don’t fall into the hands of youngsters who might misuse them or thieves who could sell them on our streets,” Sheriff Pohlmann said.

The initiative, part of a national effort spearheaded by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, has seen more than 4.8 million pounds of prescription drugs collected since its inception in 2010.

For those not able to make the April 24 event, the Sheriff’s Office also has a drop box located year-round at the substation at 4700 Paris Road in Chalmette.