CHALMETTE, La. (WGNO) — The St. Bernard Sheriff’s Office has unveiled a new program to better assist and protect people with autism or other physical and mental disabilities.

“Help Me Home” is a program for adults, parents, or caregivers of people with intellectual challenges. The goal is to help provide emergency responders with receive the information they need about the individual’s condition if they ever need assistance or are unable to communicate on their own.

When they register for the program, caregivers can give critical information about the individual’s condition that is easily accessible to police during a crisis. Those interested can register for the program here.

Watch the press conference LIVE at 10:30 a.m.