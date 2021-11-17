Violet man arrested in St. Bernard shooting investigation

VIOLET, La. (WGNO) — The St. Bernard Sheriff’s Office reported the arrest of a 21-year-old Violet man in connection with a shooting that occurred on Ashley Drive shortly after 4 p.m. on Nov. 8.

Upon arrival, deputies found a male victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the arm. The victim was transported to an area hospital to be treated for his injuries. The suspect had fled the scene.

Darrell Williams (Photo: St. Bernard Sheriff’s Office)

According to a report from Sheriff James Pohlmann, Darrell Williams was apprehended and booked with two counts of attempted second-degree murder.

While in custody, Williams, a resident of the 3100 block of Stacie Drive, admitted to waiting for the victim to enter Angelique Estates subdivision and firing a round into his vehicle when he came into contact with him.

During the incident, Sheriff Pohlmann said the victim’s 10-year-old child was inside the vehicle, but was not injured. 

Williams was transported to St. Bernard Parish Prison where he was booked on the above charges.

