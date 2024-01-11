CHALMETTE, La. (WGNO) — Louisiana State Police are investigating a crash that claimed the life of a Chalmette man Thursday morning.

Around 2 a.m. on Jan. 11, troopers say they were called to the scene of a two-vehicle crash on Louisiana Highway 47 just north of North Marina Road.

According to deputies, 44-year-old Eric M. Pepp Jr. was headed north on the highway in a Nissan Murano just behind a Volvo tractor-trailer. For unknown reasons, Pepp crashed into the back of the tractor-trailer.

An investigation revealed Pepp was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash and suffered fatal injuries.

He was pronounced dead on the scene while the driver of the tractor-trailer suffered no injuries.

Troopers say they do not suspect impairment but speeding is believed to be a factor.

The crash remains under investigation as toxicology results are pending.

Stay up to date with the latest news, weather and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play stores and by subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Latest Posts