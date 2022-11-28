Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty

VIOLET, La. (WGNO) — A man and a juvenile are behind bars after St. Bernard Parish deputies say they are responsible for the shooting death of an 18-year-old outside of a Violet home last week.

According to St. Bernard Sheriff James Pohlmann, 21-year-old Cody Adams and a 16-year-old from Chalmette have been arrested and are being held in a Mississippi jail.

Deputies were called to the scene of a shooting on Wednesday (Nov.23) in the 2800 block of Moss Lane where a man was found lying in the driveway suffering from several gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Detectives say their investigation revealed Adams as the person responsible and an arrest warrant was issued. Adams was seen leaving with two male passengers in the car, one being the juvenile who is now in custody. Witnesses say the other passenger ran away.

The Picayune Police Department and the Pearl River County Sheriff’s Office aided in the arrest and investigation. The two await extradition to St. Bernard Parish to be booked on charges of second-degree murder.

The shooting investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the St. Bernard Sheriff’s Office at (504) 271-2501. Tipsters also can call the Criminal Investigations Bureau’s tip hotline, (504) 271-TIPS or 8477 or Crimestoppers GNO at (504) 822-1111.

