Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty

CHALMETTE, La. (WGNO) — A traffic stop led to the arrest of a Chalmette man Friday (Dec. 16), after deputies discovered that he had fled from deputies two days earlier, according to the St. Bernard Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff James Pohlmann says deputies with the Special Investigations Division Narcotics Unit pulled over a vehicle driven by 34-year-old Kennelius Brown, for failing to stop at a stop sign or use turn signals, near the corner of West Genie Street and Rose Avenue.

During the stop, agents discovered that Brown had:

A suspended driver’s license

Active protective orders against him and is a fugitive wanted by an outside agency

Prior convictions for manslaughter and illegal carrying of a weapon

An investigation led detectives to obtain a search warrant for Brown’s home where they found:

5 grams of cocaine and fentanyl with an estimated street value of $500

138.2 grams of heroin and fentanyl with an estimated street value of $13,820

Hydrocodone

Two digital scales

Several clear plastic bags with cut corners

A 9.mm AR style handgun with an extended magazine,

$3,200 in cash and

Several pieces of jewelry including a Rolex watch, gold pendants, bracelets and necklaces.

Brown was taken to the St. Bernard Parish Prison and booked on charges of:

Possession with intent to distribute heroin,

Possession with intent to distribute fentanyl,

Possession of Hydrocodone,

Illegal possession of a weapon while in possession of a controlled dangerous substance,

Illegal possession of a firearm by a convicted felon,

Violation of a protective order,

Drug paraphernalia,

Suspended driver’s license,

Failure to use a turn signal,

Failure to come to stop at a stop sign,

On a fugitive warrant out of Orleans Parish for distribution of fentanyl.

Sheriff Pohlmann reminds residents to call the Sheriff’s Office narcotics hotline at (504) 271-DOPE or 3673 to report suspected illegal drug activity in St. Bernard Parish. Callers can remain anonymous, and all calls will be acted upon.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.