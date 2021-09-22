Three brothers arrested on myriad of narcotics charges in Chalmette

CHALMETTE, La. (WGNO) — The St. Bernard Sheriff’s Office reported the arrest of three brothers on various narcotics charges following an investigation conducted by the Special Investigations Division Narcotics Unit.

Sheriff James Pohlmann said that the Russell brothers were engaged in illegal drug activity in the parish, SID Narcotics Unit agents opened an investigation.

The men arrested and charged include:

Nicholas Russell (Photo: SBSO)

Troy Russell (Photo: SBSO)

Michael Russell (Photo: SBSO)

Nicholas Russell, 24, of the 50 block of Randazzo Drive in St. Bernard – charges: possession with intent to distribute methamphetamines possession with intent to distribute marijuana possession with intent to distribute counterfeit schedule II narcotics possession of Suboxone possession of a firearm while in possession of a controlled dangerous substance convicted felon in possession of a firearm possession of drug paraphernalia



Troy Russell, 28, of the 30 block of Coffee Drive in Chalmette – charges: possession with intent to distribute marijuana possession of methamphetamines six counts of possession with the intent to distribute schedule II narcotics possession of drug paraphernalia



Michael Russell, 22, of the 100 block of E. Celestine St. in Chalmette – charged: possession with intent to distribute methamphetamines possession with intent to distribute marijuana possession with intent to distribute counterfeit schedule II possession of Suboxone possession of a firearm while in possession of a controlled dangerous substance possession of drug paraphernalia



During the investigation, which included the execution of search warrants and two separate residences, agents recovered 9.72 ounces of methamphetamine with a street value of $32,640 and 30.7 ounces of marijuana with a street value of $17,199.

They also recovered Suboxone, Amphetamine, Oxycodone, Hydrocodone, digital scales and small clear plastic packaging bags.

Sheriff Pohlmann also said agents seized $8,119 in cash and two handguns, a Smith & Wesson M&P .9mm Shield and a Glock 22 .40 caliber.

Of the three men apprehended, Troy Russell has several prior narcotics arrests. Nicholas Russell also has several prior narcotics arrests, as well as a conviction.

All three subjects were transported to St. Bernard Parish Prison to be booked on the above charges on Monday, Sept. 20.