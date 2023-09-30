ST. BERNARD PARISH, La. (WGNO) — More than 5,000 residents are without power in St. Bernard Parish on Saturday, Sept. 30.

According to the Entergy Outage Map, the outage started at 8:04 p.m. and is impacting 5,471 residents in the Chalmette and Arabi areas.

Entergy representatives told WGNO that crews are currently working to make repairs.

They said, at this time, the cause of the outage and estimated restoration time have not been determined.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Latest Posts