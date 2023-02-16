CHALMETTE, La. (WGNO) — A fight amongst Chalmette High School students in St. Bernard Parish turned violent sending one behind bars and left five others with court dates.

According to the St. Bernard Parish Sheriff’s Office, on Wednesday (Feb. 15), deputies were called to the scene of shots fired in the 2400 block of Garden Drive in Meraux. Investigation revealed five juveniles went to the home of a 17-year-old male, where a fight happened.

The subjects are listed as:

15-year-old female

16-year-old female

17-year-old female

16-year-old male

17-year-old male

Deputies say amid the fight, the 17-year-old went inside, retrieved a gun, and fired shots, hitting a neighbor’s window and the vehicle the teenagers had arrived in. The teens then got into the vehicle and left.

No one was hit by the gunfire says deputies.

The five teens were later found and arrested at a nearby restaurant. The juvenile shooter was taken into custody and booked into the St. Bernard Juvenile Detention Center on charges of:

illegal discharge of a weapon

aggravated criminal damage to property

The others received a summons to appear in court at a later date.

St. Bernard Parish Sheriff Pohlmann along with School Superintendent Doris Voitier are working together to have a greater deputy presence on campus for the upcoming days.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information on this incident is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at (504) 271-2501, the Criminal Investigations Bureau’s tip hotline at (504) 271-TIPS or 8477, or Crimestoppers GNO at (504) 822-1111.

