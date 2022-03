CHALMETTE, La. (WGNO) — The St.Bernard Parish Government announced that the Val Riess building will be open to residents who do not feel safe in their homes during the severe weather on Wednesday, March 30, 2022.

The Val Riess complex located on 1101 Magistrate St. in Chalmette will open at 5 pm and will close when the storm passes.

St.Bernard Parish Officials will not have food, bedding, or personal supplies for residents at the location.