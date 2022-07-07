CHALMETTE, La. (WGNO)— Long-time St. Bernard community member and politician Lynn Dean has died at the age of 98.

According to a statement from St. Bernard President Guy McInnis, Dean, who was the parish’s first president, passed away on Wednesday.

Known for “paving his own way in politics,” Dean served on the St. Bernard Parish School Board from 1981 to 1991, then parish president from 1992 to 1996. He then moved to state politics after being elected to the Louisiana State Senate in 1996, serving until 2004.

Flags were flown at half-staff on Thursday in Dean’s honor.