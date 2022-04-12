CHALMETTE, La. (WGNO) — On Tuesday, the St. Bernard Sheriff’s Office announced the date of its latest ‘Drug Take-Back Day’ for later this month.

According to the release, residents are encouraged to rid their homes of unwanted or expired prescriptions and over-the-counter medications on Saturday, April 30 as the SBSO participates in the annual National Prescription Drug Take-Back.

Narcotics officers with the St. Bernard Sheriff’s Office will accept unwanted medications from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Walgreens, 100 W. Judge Perez Drive in Chalmette, at the corner of Paris Road.

“Residents should take this opportunity to get rid of unused drugs so they don’t fall into the hands of youngsters who might misuse them or thieves who could sell them on our streets,” said Sheriff James Pohlmann.

The initiative, part of a national effort spearheaded by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, has seen more than 4.8 million pounds of prescription drugs collected since its inception in 2010.

For those not able to make the April 30 event, the Sheriff’s Office also has a dropbox located year-round at the substation at 4700 Paris Road in Chalmette.

The drop box located at the Paris Road substation was installed as part of an initiative by state Attorney General Jeff Landry, Blue Cross Blue Shield and the National Association of Drug Diversion Investigators. The goal of the initiative is to have a location in every Louisiana parish where residents can drop off unwanted medications at any time in an effort to fight the opioid epidemic.