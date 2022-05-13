VIOLET, La. (WGNO) — On Friday, the St.Bernard Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of a man after an altercation that happened between two family members in Violet Louisiana.

According to police, 20-year-old Deshawn Spencer was booked with aggravated second-degree battery.

Reports show that deputies received a call for service in reference to a shooting in the 2100 block of Allo Mumphrey Drive.

When police arrived to the scene they learned a man was shot inside a residence and was being transported to an area hospital by a family member.

During the course of the investigation, detectives with the Criminal Investigations Bureau learned the victim was shot during an argument with Spencer according to investigators.

Once in custody, Spencer admitted to the shooting and was transported to St. Bernard Parish Prison to be booked.

Sheriff Pohlmann said this was an isolated incident between the two men.