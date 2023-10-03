ST. BERNARD PARISH, La. (WGNO) — St. Bernard Parish residents can bring their expired medications to the St. Bernard Parish Sheriff’s Office’s Drug Take-Back Day event on Oct. 28.

From 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. parish residents can drop off their expired or unwanted medications to agents with the SBSO Special Investigations Division Narcotics Unit at the Walgreens at 100 W. Judge Perez Drive.

They said the initiative was started nationally by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration and “has seen more than 4.8 million pounds of prescription drugs collected since its inception in 2010.”

SBSO officials said those who can’t make it on Oct. 28 can drop off their expired or unwanted medications throughout the year at the SBSO substation located at 4700 Paris Road in Chalmette.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Latest Posts