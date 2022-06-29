ST.BERNARD PARISH, La. (WGNO) — The St. Bernard Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of several people, including some juveniles, they said were involved in criminal activity.

On June 13, agents with the St. Bernard Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit began investigating after the arrest of two males in the 700 block of Vouray Drive in Kenner. 20-year-old Tyre Stephens for resisting arrest and a 16-year-old juvenile male from Slidell, for possession of marijuana.

Criminal background checks were done on the two and officers found that Stephens was listed as a person of interest in an April homicide in New Orleans and the juvenile was wanted for a carjacking in the same month.

Further investigations revealed, the two were apart of a large group of people, more than a dozen males and several juveniles, already under investigation for criminal activity.

Detectives said they began looking into the group after a music video surfaced on social media, of them with “handheld firearms”, in front of a home in the 2900 block of Daniel Drive in Violet. That lead to the seizure of 205 grams of marijuana, a Smith & Wesson Springfield M&P Shield firearm, and a magazine with 12 unspent cartridges according to SBSO.

A 17-year-old, two 15-year-olds and a 13-year-old of Violet, along with a 16 year old from Slidell were arrested for illegal possession of a handgun by a juvenile.

Six men were also were also taken into custody for contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile

Davontae Major, 19, of Violet.

Michael Williams, 19, of Violet.

Leiland Nelson, 18, of Violet.

Joseph Sino, 18, of Violet.

Kendrick Brock, 19, of Chalmette.

Officer issued an arrest warrant for 18-year-old Rodney Green III, of Violet, for contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile according to reports.

19-year-old Brian Irvin and 18-year-old Savion Johnson from Violet, were both booked with possession of marijuana.

Sheriff Pohlmann said the investigation is ongoing and more arrests are possible.

Anyonw oth information that can help in the investigation can call the Sheriff’s Office at (504) 271-2501.

Tipsters also can also call the Criminal Investigations Bureau’s tip hotline, (504) 271-TIPS or 8477, where they can leave a detailed message and can either choose to provide their contact information or remain anonymous.