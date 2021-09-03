St. Bernard Parish Public Schools remains closed

FILE – In this Monday, Aug. 30, 2021, file photo, people are evacuated from floodwaters in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida in LaPlace, La. A new report from the United Nations weather agency finds the world is getting several times more weather disasters than in the 1970s. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File)

CHALMETTE, La. (WGNO) — On Friday, St. Bernard Parish Public School System officials announced all St.Bernard Parish Public Schools will remain closed until further notice.

St. Bernard Parish Public School System officials concluded initial assessments of all school buildings and district facilities in the wake of Hurricane Ida with minimal damage reported. Additionally, power has been restored to parts of St. Bernard Parish, leaving district officials optimistic that the rest of the parish will gradually receive power soon.

The reopening will depend upon how soon power can be restored to the rest of the parish and how quickly district facilities can be made fully functional.

“District supervisors and our maintenance crew — in coordination with St. Bernard Parish Government officials — have been working nonstop since Hurricane Ida hit,” said Superintendent Doris Voitier. “I’d also like to acknowledge the incredible efforts of the linemen and crews who continue to work tirelessly to light up our parish.”

St. Bernard Parish Government officials have been updating the community frequently, providing them with cooling center locations, gas locations, as well as blue tarps, ice, food, and water distribution locations. Families are encouraged to visit https://www.sbpg.net/ for additional recovery information.

“This teamwork perfectly illustrates our theme for this school year — UNITY in community,” said Voitier. “Thank you to our partners and families for trusting us during this challenging time.”

District officials will continue to provide updates as conditions improve and additional information is made available.

“We have weathered many storms together in the past. This time will be no different,” said Voitier. “We know we will get through this together.”