CHALMETTE, La. (WGNO) — A man is wanted by St. Bernard Parish deputies after detectives say he assaulted his girlfriend and caused damage to her home earlier this week.

Sheriff James Pohlmann has announced an arrest warrant for 22-year-old Curtis Williams in connection to an incident on Wednesday (Oct. 12). Details on what exactly happened were not disclosed, however, detectives say Williams faces charges of:

Second-degree battery

Simple battery

Simple assault

Unauthorized entry of a home

2 counts of simple criminal damage to property (more than $10,000)

We’re told that Williams has an extensive criminal record pertaining to violence and gun charges. He’s described as standing 6’2 tall and weighing about 135 pounds.

Anyone who sees Williams or knows where he is is urged to contact the St. Bernard Sheriff’s Office immediately at 504-271-2501.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously to the Criminal Investigations Bureau’s tip hotline at (504) 271-8477, or Crimestoppers GNO at (504) 822-1111. Callers to either of these numbers could be eligible for a cash reward.

