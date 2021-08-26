St.Bernard Parish asks residents to prepare for expected Tropical Storm

CHALMETTE, La. (WGNO) — St.Bernard Parish officials are closely monitoring Tropical Depression 9 and are asking residents to begin preparations.

St. Bernard Parish is asking residents to not place garbage or any other debris curbside. Normal garbage pickup will continue through Saturday.

The community is asked to clean debris from storm drains near homes, secure garbage cans, and property that can become projectile. Contractors and homebuilders are asked to secure their sites as soon as possible.

Parish personnel is cleaning drains and pumping down drainage canals according to St. Barnard Parish Government officials. The Parish asks residents to stay alert for possible sandbag locations and upcoming event postponements if necessary.