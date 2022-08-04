DISCLAIMER: ALL PERSONS ARE PRESUMED INNOCENT UNTIL PROVEN GUILTY

CHALMETTE, La. (WGNO)— Detectives in St. Bernard have released still images from surveillance footage, asking for the public’s help in identifying a man accused of robbing a Chalmette at gunpoint on Thursday.

According to the SBSO, the robbery happened at a business in the 8100 block of Judge Perez Drive just before 6:30 p.m. The name of the business was not given. Deputies say the pictured man walked into the business, pulled out a weapon, and demanded merchandise and money from store employees.

The suspect is described as a Black male standing at least 5’9 and weighing about 150 pounds. Detectives say he was seen carrying a navy blue or black backpack and was wearing a red hoodie, blue jeans, brown work boots, black rubber gloves, and a blue medical face mask during the robbery.

Anyone who recognizes the man or knows where he is is urged to contact the St. Bernard Sheriff’s Office at (504) 271-2501 or Crimestoppers GNO immediately.