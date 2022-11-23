Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty

VIOLET, La. (WGNO) — Deputies with the St. Bernard Sheriff’s Office are searching for the man they say is responsible for the shooting death of a man in Violet Wednesday (Nov.23).

At about 2:45 p.m. deputies were called to a home in the 2800 block of Moss Lane on a report of a shooting in the area. Upon arrival, they found an unidentified man lying in a drive suffering from gunshot wounds.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Through investigations, detectives named 21-year-old Cody Adams as a suspect, and issued an arrest warrant for principal to second degree murder, was issued soon after.

Adams was seen leaving in a 2023 blue Toyota Camry with a temporary tag reading 20263405. Detectives are also looking for two other people that were with Adams during the incident.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Adams or any other information regarding this incident is asked to call the St. Bernard Sheriff’s Office at (504) 271-2501. Tipsters also can call the Criminal Investigations Bureau’s tip hotline, (504) 271-TIPS or 8477 or Crimestoppers GNO at (504) 822-1111.

