Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty

CHALMETTE. La. (WGNO) — The St. Bernard Parish Sheriff’s Office has asked for the public’s help in locating and identifying the possible suspect in the armed robbery of a Chalmette business on August 4. Surveillance video is being used to aid in the investigation.

According to Sheriff James Pohlmann, on that Thursday just after 6:30 p.m., deputies with the Field Operations Bureau Patrol Division were called to the scene in the 8100 block of West Judge Perez Drive. Video footage shows the person walking into the store with a weapon in hand demanding cash and items from employees.

The man was then seen leaving in a blue Mazda CX sport utility vehicle, according to deputies. The suspect is described as a black male about 5’9”, weighing about 150 lbs. He was also carrying a dark-colored backpack, wearing a red hoodie, blue jeans, brown work boots, black surgical-type gloves, and a blue surgical face mask.

Anyone knowing the identity and/or whereabouts of the suspect, or any other information relating to this incident is asked to call the St. Bernard Sheriff’s Office at (504) 271-2501, the Criminal Investigations Bureau’s tip hotline at (504) 271-TIPS or 8477, or Crimestoppers GNO at (504) 822-1111. Callers to the CIB tip hotline or Crimestoppers can remain anonymous and could be eligible for a cash award from Crimestoppers.