NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Six individuals are in custody as a result of an investigation carried out by detectives with the St. Bernard Sheriff’s Office.

The Special Investigation Division Narcotics Unit made the arrest after an extensive investigation into a number of reported drug incidents. Detectives were able to obtain search warrants for the subject’s Jupiter Circle and Charles Drive homes in Violet, Louisiana where they discovered:

Approximately 106 lbs of high-grade marijuana with an estimated street value of $265,000

218 packages of THC Vapes with an estimated street value of $5,000

98 psychedelic mushrooms infused candy bars, estimated street value of $2,000

2 grams of methamphetamine

2,986 grams of THC wax with an estimated street value of $59,720

23,776 grams of THC infused items with an estimated street value of $30,000

14 firearms

Packaging material

Manufacturing instruments consisting of mixing bowls, measuring devices and blenders

$10,995 in cash

171 grams of marijuana with an estimated street value of $3,420

$336 in cash

The following are in custody at the St. Bernard Parish Prison for the attached charges:

Earl Alphonso, 57, of Jupiter Circle in Violet, — with possession with the intent to distribute marijuana, possession with the intent to distribute THC wax products, possession of methamphetamine, possession with the intent to distribute psychedelics, operation of a clandestine laboratory, possession of a firearm while in possession of a controlled dangerous substance, racketeering, transaction involving proceeds from drug offenses and possession of drug paraphernalia.

42-year-old Angie Guerra, of Hopedale, — three counts of distribution of marijuana and one count of distribution of THC vapes.

31-year-old Summer Degeorge, of Chalmette, — possession with the intent to distribute marijuana, possession of THC vapes, and possession of psychedelic mushrooms-infused candy bar.

37-year-old Jared Barthelemy, of Pointe A La Hache, — possession of marijuana.

31-year-old Blayne Kobe, of Violet, Jupiter Circle, — possession of marijuana.

31-year-old Eric Bradford, of Chalmette — issued a summons for possession of marijuana.

Sheriff Pohlmann reminds residents to call the Sheriff’s Office narcotics hotline at (504) 271-DOPE or 3673 to report suspected illegal drug activity in St. Bernard Parish.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.