CHALMETTE, La. (WGNO) — St. Bernard Parish officials say that filming will take place at the 40 Arpent Wetlands Observatory, located at the end of Jean Lafitte and Benjamin Street on Tuesday.

Filming will be for the feature-length film titled “HITMAN.” Parish officials warn residents in the area that they might hear simulated gunfire. Along with that, there may be an increase in pedestrian and vehicle traffic during filming times.

Filming began at 7 a.m. and is expected to last until 7 p.m. Residents can contact 310-817-9169, the local film office with any concerns. The film is about Gary Johnson, a New Orleans cop who’s been working undercover as the most in-demand hitman in town until one day he breaks protocol in order to help a desperate woman trying to escape an abusive husband.