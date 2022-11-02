ARABI, La. (WGNO) — A Chalmette man is behind bars after a traffic stop led to the discovery of several drugs and guns, according to the St, Bernard Parish Sheriff’s Office.

On Oct. 28, agents with the Special Investigations Division Narcotics Unit were patrolling the 8100 block of West Judge Perez Drive in Arabi when they stopped 25-year-old Deion Silvan in a white Nissan because the car had an illegal tint on the windshield.

Deputies say during the stop a strong smell of marijuana came from the car. A search of the car turned up:

A plastic bag containing 59 grams of marijuana equaling a street value of $1,180

10 Tramadol tablets

A digital scale

A Glock 17 .9 mm semi-automatic handgun with a switch to turn it into a fully automatic weapon

An extended magazine

SBSO says the gun was listed as stolen from Calcasieu Parish. Further investigation led deputies to search Silvan’s house and they found:

Several plastic bags containing a total of 33 grams of cocaine and fentanyl with an approximate street value of $3,300

A plastic bag containing 30 grams of heroin and fentanyl with an approximate street value of $3,000

Several plastic bags containing a total of 362 grams of marijuana with an approximate street value of $6,920

Methamphetamine

Oxycodone

A digital scale.

A criminal history check revealed Silvan was a convicted felon who did not have a valid driver’s license. He was taken to St. Bernard Parish Prison and now has a bond set at $493,350 for the charges of:

Possession with intent to distribute cocaine

Possession with intent to distribute fentanyl

Possession with intent to distribute heroin

Possession with intent to distribute marijuana

Possession of methamphetamine

Possession of Oxycodone

Possession of Tramadol

Illegal possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

Illegal possession of a stolen firearm

Illegal possession of a weapon while in possession of a controlled dangerous substance

Unlawful handling of a machine gun

Possession of drug paraphernalia

No driver’s license

Windshield tint obscuring view

Sheriff Pohlmann reminds residents to call the Sheriff’s Office narcotics hotline at (504) 271-DOPE or 3673 to report suspected illegal drug activity. Callers can remain anonymous.