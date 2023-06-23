ST. BERNARD PARISH, La, (WGNO) — The St. Bernard Parish Sheriff’s Office wants residents to be aware of property owner posers, who are scamming renters out of their money.

Through investigations, detectives revealed that not only were properties listed as available for rent in St. Bernard Parish but the same properties were also listed across the country.

The scammers used fake emails, and phone numbers to trick the unsuspect renters into providing personal information and sending money through Cash App. In rare cases, deputies say the scammers would provide them with a lock box code to tour the property.

Renters do not realize they have been scammed until they go to move in and encounter the real owner or present renter of the property.

Deputies hope digital forensics will allow investigators to catch the culprits. In the meantime, they advise renters to meet their landlords in public before paying them.

“When renting an apartment from someone you do not personally or professionally know, under no circumstances should you pay someone with gift cards or wire money to them,” said the sheriff. And when possible, ask to meet at the business for which they claim to work for, and call ahead to verify they are an employee with the company.”

The St. Bernard Parish Sheriff’s Office has tips for people to avoid rental scams:

Do some research. Search the listing online, as well as the associated phone number and email address. If you find another listing for the same property in a different city, you’ve spotted a scam. Also, read reviews or comments under postings.

Be wary of lower-than-usual prices. If the rent for an apartment is well below the going market rate, consider it a red flag.

Always ask to see the property in person. Many rental scams involve listings for properties that don’t exist. Something is fishy if the renter refuses to let you know where the apartment is before you complete a credit check or pay them a deposit. Be wary, too, if you are given the address of a home with a for sale sign in the yard. You might not be in contact with the actual owners.

Verify the property owner’s information. Contact a licensed real estate agent to see who owns a property or check the county property appraiser’s website. Ask the landlord for a copy of their ID to verify they are who they claim to be before you offer up sensitive personal information.

“These types of crimes are difficult to solve, but with recent advances in digital/cyber forensics, the law enforcement community is gaining success in solving these crimes,” said St. Bernard Parish Sheriff James Pohlmann.

