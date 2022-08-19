CHALMETTE, La. (WGNO) — If you live in Chalmette, you may run into traffic delays on Monday. On August 22, roads in the area will be closed due to filming for a television show. Starting from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. residents should be prepared for a longer commute, or seek alternative routes.

According to St. Bernard Parish officials, the traffic control starting points will be conducted at the following locations:

Eastbound: 3116 LA – 46 , St Bernard, LA 70085 (29.8777754, -89.8063574)

Westbound: 3312 LA – 46 , St Bernard, LA 70085 (29.8776498, -89.8002730)

The St. Bernard Parish Sheriff’s Office will be on-site and control traffic. Drivers should be on the lookout for signs on the highway.

Parish officials say that sections of LA- 46 will be closed at 5 -7 minute periods. Anyone with any questions can contact the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development, the St Bernard Parish Sheriff’s Office, and the St. Bernard Parish Government Office of Tourism and Film. They can be reached at 504-278-4242.