NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Senator Bill Cassidy announced the Port of New Orleans will be receiving a $73.8 million grant to build a new container terminal in St. Bernard Parish.

It will be built along the Mississippi River in the Violet community. According to the Port of New Orleans, the new terminal is needed for bigger container ships.

“This is a great day for the Port of New Orleans and our state. The funding will not only benefit the port but also create numerous jobs and boost our communities. Because I had a seat at the table for the infrastructure law, Louisiana is punching above its weight in the amount of funding we are receiving. We are building an economy for 2050,” said Cassidy.

Community members have voiced concern over the location of the terminal, saying it’s too much for the area.

The president of Save Our St. Bernard, an organization against the project, voiced his concern last year.

“You’re going to put a burden on our roads. These roads are filled with schools and churches, and it’ll put our children at risk with all this traffic,” said Robby Showalter.

The funding will come from the Department of Transportation as part of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

Port of New Orleans officials said they hope to break ground on the project in 2025.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Latest Posts