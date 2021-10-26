St. Bernard Parish President announces resolution to develop parks and recreational facilities

CHALMETTE, La. (WGNO) — St. Bernard Parish Guy McInnis has announced more steps are being taken to improve the quality of life within the parish.

In a letter to the community on October 26, McInnis said he had proposed a resolution to the St. Bernard Parish Council calling for their support of developing more parks and recreational facilities.

Specifically, McInnis requested the council’s support in acquiring properties that could be developed into spaces used for recreation, including the land locally known as the Sinclair Tract and properties owned by Borgnemouth Realty Company.

Additionally, the letter explained how acquiring the properties would bring in jobs, tourism, and increase the land value.