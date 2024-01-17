ST. BERNARD PARISH, La. (WGNO) — The St. Bernard Parish Sheriff’s Office has introduced a new canine to its team to help fight drug-related crimes.

Leaders with the SBSO said the canine’s name is Pit, and he is an almost 2-year-old German Shepherd. He was assigned to the Special Investigations Division’s Narcotics Unit.

“Having our own narcotics dog will give us the ability to better deter illegal drug activities, ultimately building a stronger, safer future for everyone in our community,” said Sheriff James Pohlmann. “It reinforces our dedication to public safety.”

Pit, who was born in Hungary, was donated to the sheriff’s office by an anonymous resident.

According to the sheriff’s office, his journey to the parish began with a month-long training session in November 2023 at Alabama Canine in North Port, Alabama, where he received weeks of instructions in detecting narcotic odors.

Pit will help with traffic stops and search warrants during investigations done by the Special Investigations Division.

He will live with his sole-handler, SBSO Narcotics Agent Patrick Clark.

Clark’s career began in 2019 as a patrol deputy with the Field Operations Bureau. He joined the Special Investigations Division as a Narctics Agent in 2023.

“These highly-trained partners will enhance our ability to protect the community, our schools and build a stronger, safer future for everyone,” Pohlmann said.

